Fact Check-Pennsylvania has not passed a law requiring voter ID

A meme on social media alerting users that the U.S. state of Pennsylvania has passed a law requiring voter identification for all voters is not accurate. A proposed law written by State Representative Seth Grove passed the Pennsylvania House and Senate but was vetoed by Governor Tom Wolf in June 2021.

A post sharing the message: “Breaking News! Pennsylvania finally passes a Voter ID required to vote law, no more cheating allowed! Source: Ron“ is visible here . As of this article’s publication, this claim is false.

The posts are likely misinterpreting the recent Pennsylvania House Bill 1300 (here). It was aimed at amending the state’s existing election code, most notably requiring in-person voters to show identification.

According to local news reports (here), the state’s Republican party (GOP) is leading an effort to tighten voter law in response to former President Donald Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 elections. Reuters reporting on Trump’s baseless voter fraud claims can be seen here . Other states around the country have adopted stricter voter laws in response to Trump’s claims. Reuters coverage of the growing trend can be seen here .

The proposed election bill passed both the Pennsylvania House and Senate (here) but was vetoed by the state’s Democratic Governor, Tom Wolf, on June 30, 2021 (here). The entire veto message is visible here , in which he mentions voter fraud claims and attempts at voter suppression. He identifies the legislation’s proposed barriers to vote as: voter identification restrictions, limits on mail-in voting, signature matches, and the elimination of mail-in-voting.

The Pennsylvania GOP said it planned to continue its fight to tighten current voter law (here), proposing a constitutional amendment (more on this here) .

Current Pennsylvania voter law does not require the presentation of identification to vote; guidance seen here and here states that only first-time voters are required to show identification (here).

VERDICT

False. A law requiring voter identification in Pennsylvania was passed by the state’s House and Senate but vetoed by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.