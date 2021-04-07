Fact Check-Fact check: Number of lobes and sweetness of a pepper depend on variety and growing conditions, not ‘gender’

Posts have been circulating on social media, which claim that it is possible to tell the “gender” of a bell pepper by the number of bumps on the bottom, and that “female” peppers are sweeter than male peppers. This claim is false. Parts of the flower that a pepper comes from are male or female, but the pepper itself is neither, and the number of lobes and sweetness depend on variety, growing conditions and ripeness.

“Flip the bell peppers over to check their gender. The ones with 4 bumps are females and those with three bumps are male. The female peppers are full of seeds, but sweeter and better for eating raw and the males are better for cooking,” say the posts (here , here , here).

Botanist James Wong debunked this myth in the Guardian in 2018, here . As did this article hosted by Oregon State University here and this one from the College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences at Ohio State University here . The pepper plant grows flowers which have both male and female reproductive parts. The peppers are the fruits of these flowers – literally, the ripened ovaries - and contain the seeds which are the product of sexual reproduction in the flower. The fruit itself is neither sex.

The process can be seen in this video here .

Allen Van Deynze, Director of the Seed Biotechnology Center and Associate Director of the Plant Breeding Center at the University of California (here , here) told Reuters via email that the claim is a "myth". He explained, "Pepper flowers are called hermaphrodite, having both female and male parts in the same flower. The fruit itself is derived from the female ovary (like all fruit) but have a combination of male and female parents (DNA) in their seeds."

The number of bumps is related to the variety, genetics and growing conditions, and sweetness usually depends on how ripe the pepper is, meaning a red pepper will be sweeter than a green pepper.

Other gardening and pepper websites have also debunked the claim. Some note that peppers with four lobes may have more seeds as they may have more space for the seeds to grow, but there is no guaranteed correlation (here , here , here , here).

This claim has been circulating for several years and has been debunked by other fact checkers previously, including Snopes in 2015 (here) and PolitiFact (here) and AFP (here) in 2019.

VERDICT

False. Peppers do not have genders. The number of lobes and sweetness depend on the variety, genetics, growing conditions and ripeness.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .