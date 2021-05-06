Fact Check-Video of clash with police took place in Peru in 2015

As Colombia faces days of protests that have led to over 20 deaths and international concern about excessive use of force by police, a video circulating on social media has been mistakenly labeled to say it shows scenes of the recent demonstrations in Colombia. But this is false: the graphic footage, showing a violent clash between police forces and an injured officer laying on the ground was filmed in Peru in 2015.

“Rioters clash with police, leaving this officer seriously injured, as Colombia unrest continues” reads the caption of an Instagram post viewed 13,914 times on Instagram ( here ).

At the beginning of the edit, a person in a red t-shirt holding a stick, while a crowd is seen clashing with police officers holding shields with the label “Policía”.

A reverse search of this key frame with the video verification tool InVID reveals the footage corresponds to an incident in the northern Peruvian town of Juanjuí, in December 2015. The Instagram edit starts around timestamp 3:05 youtu.be/8dApaoBnKec?t=185 .

According to local media reports, members of the National Police were encountered by a group of people who were going to be “evicted” from private property, resulting in the hospitalization of two officers ( here , here ).

Protests in Colombia erupted on April 28, originally called in opposition to the government's now-canceled tax reform plan which would have leveled sales tax on utilities and some food ( here / ). Demonstrations have since become a broad cry for action against poverty and what demonstrators and advocacy groups say is police violence ( here ). More Reuters footage of the situation in Colombia is visible here here .

VERDICT

Miscaptioned. This video shows a clash with police in Peru in December 2015, not 2021 protests in Colombia.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .