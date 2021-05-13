Fact Check-Images of baby born with teeth edited for fun

Photos featuring the smiling face of a baby with a complete set of teeth are not real. Digital altering is responsible for the pictures that are generating both concerns and laughter on social media platforms.

Social media user Kaitlyn Valdez, who posted photos of her baby (here), told Reuters via Facebook Messenger she thinks that the shares and comments such as, “baby born with complete set of teeth… sign of end time or what can we call this naa?” are hilarious.

Valdez told Reuters that after seeing similarly digitally altered posts of babies with teeth on TikTok, she thought it would be funny to do a version with her own baby. The Brooklyn mom says she did not expect the post to go viral. According to Valdez, some people have responded with shock, but she feels “people are going to say what they have to say,” and that “overall, it’s all fun and games. Social media is all jokes.”

These photographs are not the first time that images of infants with teeth have made an appearance on social media sites. Back in 2019, photographer Amy Haehl posted pictures she edited with FaceApp and Photoshop. The images shot at her Coffee Creek Studio in Indiana became a viral sensation, even getting the attention of the Today Show. Their story about pictures of babies with toothy grins can be seen here .

Satire. The photos in viral social media posts of an infant with a mouth full of teeth are not real. According to the baby’s mother, the photographs were digitally altered and shared on social media for fun.

