Fact Check-Dunblane gunman does not feature in photo of Prince Charles and Jimmy Savile

Social media users have wrongly identified a man seen in a photo with the Prince of Wales and the disgraced TV presenter Jimmy Savile as the gunman who carried out Britain’s deadliest mass shooting.

The image has been shared on Facebook and shows the three kilt-clad men walking together in an undisclosed location (here). An accompanying caption reads: “Awwww isn’t that so sweet. Here is a picture of Prince Charles with his buddies Jimmy Saville [sic] and Thomas Hamilton (the cheery old chap who shot up the school in Dunblane). The royal family have such wonderful friends don’t they. Good old Jimmy was even knighted by the queen! Blessssss. Don’t you just love the royals.”

Of the three men in the picture, two have been correctly identified. Prince Charles is seen walking on the far left, while in the middle is Savile, the man unmasked after his death in 2011 as one of Britain’s worst sex offenders (here and here). The third, however, is Iain Thornber, the deputy lieutenant of Inverness-shire – not Thomas Hamilton (bit.ly/3pZXc7C and here).

Hamilton shot and killed 16 children and one teacher when he opened fire in a gym class at Dunblane Primary School in Stirlingshire, Scotland, in March 1996. He then turned the gun on himself (here). This incident happened three years before the photo used in the Facebook post was captured.

VERDICT

Missing context. While Prince Charles and Jimmy Savile have been correctly identified in the Facebook photo, the third man, Iain Thornber, has been mistaken for Dunblane gunman Thomas Hamilton.

