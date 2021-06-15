Fact Check-Picture of the Duchess of Cambridge receiving a COVID-19 shot is real

Social media users have made unfounded claims to cast doubt over the authenticity of the Duchess of Cambridge’s COVID-19 vaccination.

Kate tweeted a photo of herself receiving the shot at London’s Science Museum on May 29 (here); however, social media users later claimed the pictured moment had been faked.

Alongside a screenshot of a news report with the image, one Instagram user wrote: “A fake Kate Middleton getting ‘the jab’ from a doc with 1) no gloves on. 2) cap still on the needle 3) spring loaded syringe with no liquid in. [sic] Seems legit… They must really think we were born yesterday. #coercion” (here).

Further examples of the same claim can be seen (here and here).

“They act like we can’t see the blue cap still on,” wrote one user in the comments beneath the post. “What a joke,” another individual said.

However, this analysis of the picture is flawed. Reuters presented the claim to NHS vaccine researcher Dr. Andrea Mazzella, who added context to the assertions.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends against using gloves “when administering routine intramuscular injections if the health worker's skin and the patient's skin are both intact,” he said (here). This is because an intramuscular vaccination in the upper arm “does not routinely lead to exposure to blood or other potentially infectious bodily fluids”.

Mazzalla, who is currently working on COVID-19 vaccine trials, added that it was also wrong to say the needle has a safety cap. He said: “The light blue part is the needle hub and adapter - that connects the syringe to the needle shaft (metallic part); the colour indicates the internal diameter of the needle. You cannot see the needle shaft because it was inserted into the patient’s arm.”

Finally, the suggestion that there was no liquid in the needle is unfounded. It should be noted that COVID-19 vaccine solutions are transparent and the dose is miniscule, measuring less than one millilitre. For the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, one dose is measured at 0.3ml, while the dose is 0.5ml for the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Moderna shots (here).

Reuters has previously fact-checked a similar claim about US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (here)

VERDICT

False. The Duchess of Cambridge has received a COVID-19 vaccine. Claims that an image showing the moment of her vaccination is fake are baseless.

