Fact Check-Pink volcano eruption is artist’s creation

Posts sharing a video of a volcano billowing a pink smoke and claiming it shows a pink volcano in New Zealand are false. The video shows a rendering by a 3D artist from Prague.

Examples can be seen here and here .

While some users understand the video was digitally created, others seem to believe it might be real. Comments on the posts include: “Beautiful volcano eruption”, “What beauty it is!”, “Is it real?” and “Looks pretty deadly”.

The same video was posted on the Facebook page of digital artist Filip Hodas on Dec. 18, 2016 here with the caption “Pink eruption”.

The “about” section of his page reads: “3D artist from Prague. Cinema 4d & Octane render.”

The video was also posted on Hodas’s Instagram page here on Nov. 20, 2016 with the hashtags: “#pink #eruption #cinema #c4d #cinema4d #render #octanerender #photoshop #daily #3d #graphics #graphic #design #abstract #art #surreal #smoke #volcano #mountains #snow #realistic #mist #aerial #animation”.

Similar images created by Hodas are visible here , here, here and here .

Hodas did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

A list of volcanic eruptions that have taken place in New Zealand can be found here . The most recent eruption was that of a volcano off the east coast of New Zealand’s North Island on Dec. 9, 2019, which killed more than 20 people.

VERDICT

False. The video shows a rendering created by artist Filip Hodas from Prague. It does not show a pink volcano erupting in New Zealand.

