Fact Check-U.S. East Coast fuel shortages are due to cyberattack, unrelated to Keystone XL Pipeline

As top U.S. fuel pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline shut its entire network causing fuel shortages across the Southeast, social media users criticized U.S. President Joe Biden’s “closure” of the Keystone XL Pipeline. The Colonial Pipeline closed due to a cyberattack is unrelated to the Keystone Pipeline XL Pipeline, which was cancelled by Biden in January.

“When you can’t find gas, remember who executively ordered the Keystone Pipeline to close,” say the posts (here , here , here).

The Colonial Pipeline, which stretches 5,500 miles (8,850 km) from U.S. Gulf Coast oil refineries to consumers in Mid-Atlantic and Southeast states, was disabled by a ransomware attack on May 7, as shown on the U.S. Energy Information Administration government website here , on the Colonial Pipeline website here and reported by Reuters here .

At the time of publication on May 13, the network was beginning to slowly restart. It was not known how much money the hackers were seeking but sources familiar with Colonial’s response said the company did not plan to pay the ransom (here). The FBI has accused a group calling itself DarkSide of the digital extortion attempt (here).

Ransomware hackers gain access to private networks, encrypt victims' data and often also steal information. They then demand payment to decrypt the files and increasingly ask for additional money not to publish stolen content (here). Colonial Pipeline company said that after they learnt about the attack they “proactively took certain systems offline to contain the threat”, which temporarily halted all pipeline operations and affected some of their IT systems ( see May 9 release here ).

These posts are referring to an extension to the existing (and currently still functional) Keystone Pipeline called the Keystone XL Pipeline (www.keystonexl.com/about/), a project cancelled by Biden on his first day in office on Jan. 21, 2021, dealing a death blow to a long-gestating project that would have carried 830,000 barrels per day of heavy oil-sands crude from Alberta to Nebraska (here).

There have been no recent reports of disruption to this Keystone Pipeline System, which was not affected by the cyberattack (www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/).

Since Biden halted the XL project, Reuters has debunked multiple misleading or false claims surrounding the controversial pipeline, as seen here , here and here .

VERDICT

Misleading. The lack of gas in South-Eastern U.S. states was not caused by the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline, but a cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline.

