Fact Check-Photo of plastic bags filled with gas shows Mexico in 2019, not the United States in 2021

A photograph showing several plastic bags filled with gas in the trunk of a black car was taken in March 2019 and depicts stolen gas seized in Mexico. The photograph does not relate to the recent fuel shortages in the U.S. Southeast, as some posts have falsely claimed.

Examples can be seen here and here . The caption on one of the posts reads: “This is a picture from a gas station in the south.”

A Google reverse image search, however, reveals two articles from March 2019 that say the image shows stolen gas in Mexico.

Blog Borderland Beat published an article titled “Unstoppable Huachicoleo: Stolen Gasoline is even sold in plastic bags” on March 27, 2019, that includes the photograph in question: here .

El Sol de Mexico published an article titled, “More than a thousand liters of ‘huachicol’ (stolen petrol) transported in plastic bags seized” on March 27, 2019, featuring the same photograph: here . The photo is credited to the Mexican Federal Police.

Gas stations from Florida to Virginia began running dry and prices rose this week after a ransomware cyberattack shut the country’s biggest pipeline system, hitting deliveries and sparking panic buying by motorists.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday reassured U.S. motorists that fuel supplies should start returning to normal this weekend. ( here )

Miscaptioned. The photograph showing plastic bags filled with gasoline in the back of a car was taken in Mexico in 2019.

