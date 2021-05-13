Fact Check-Video of woman filling plastic bag with gas predates 2021 shortages

A video that shows a woman filling up a plastic bag with gas from a Kroger gas station was posted online in 2019. Users recently shared the video as new, but the scene does not show the effects of the May 2021 gas shortages affecting the East Coast of the United States.

Examples can be seen here and here . The text on one post reads: “This lady straight buggin! I know Issa gas shortage but In a plastic bag? Lol”

The earliest instance of the video Reuters could find dates back to Dec. 11, 2019 here . It is unclear why the woman is using the plastic bag as a container for gas.

The video appears to be filmed at a Kroger gas station in Houston, Texas, as reported by the Daily Mail here . It is licensed by Jukin Media here and was added to their video collection on Dec. 13, 2019.

Gas stations from Florida to Virginia began running dry and prices at the pump rose on May 11, 2021, as the shutdown of the biggest U.S. fuel pipeline by hackers extended into a fifth day and sparked panic buying by motorists.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden projected that the Colonial Pipeline, source of nearly half the fuel supply on the U.S. East Coast, would restart in a few days and urged drivers not to top up their tanks.

Colonial was shut on May 7, 2021 after hackers launched a ransomware attack - effectively locking up its computer systems and demanding payment to release them (here).

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission urged the public in a tweet thread on May 12, 2021 (here) to not fill plastic bags with gasoline.

“We know this sounds simple, but when people get desperate they stop thinking clearly. They take risks that can have deadly consequences. If you know someone who is thinking about bringing a container not meant for fuel to get gas, please let them know it’s dangerous,” the Commission wrote.

False. The video showing a woman filling a plastic bag with gas at a Kroger gas station dates back to 2019 and does not show the effects of the gas shortages on the U.S. East Coast.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .