Fact Check-PlayStation 3 server and store will continue to operate

A video falsely claiming that people will never be able to play PlayStation 3 again after June 2021 started circulating on social media after PlayStation announced that the store for PS3, where users can download games etc., would close in the summer. However, this only applied to the store, not the servers, and PlayStation has since gone back on the decision, meaning that both the store and the servers will continue to be operational.

The posts (here , here , here , here) show a TikTok video of the controller and server, with captions saying, “Playstation 3 servers are shutting down forever on june 3rd 2021. Make sure you play all of your childhood games before its too late. You wont ever be able to play again. Because it is all sadly coming to an end.”

In an April 19, 2021 blog post here PlayStation explained that the store will continue to operate contrary to their initial announcement: “Recently, we notified players that PlayStation Store for PS3 and PS Vita devices was planned to end this summer. Upon further reflection, however, it’s clear that we made the wrong decision here. So today. I’m happy to say that we will be keeping PlayStation Store operational for PS3 and PS Vita devices.”

As the store for PS3 is continuing to operate, the PS3 game could not be shutting down. Reuters also found no evidence on the PlayStation website or in media reports to support the claims in the social media posts.

PlayStation did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

VERDICT

False. PlayStation will not be shutting down its servers or store for PS3. While they’d initially announced they would close their PS3 game store, the company later reversed the decision.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .