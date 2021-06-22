Fact Check-Video of man and woman stuck together in hospital is not real; it was taken from a Polish TV series

A video clip showing a man on top of a woman in a hospital bed while doctors wheel them through the facility is not authentic, despite social media users claiming otherwise. The footage was taken from a Polish television series.

One version of the clip to confuse users was uploaded to Facebook in June and has since been shared more than 30,000 times.

"To entrap the lovers [sic] the wife put super glue [sic] in the lubricant bottle and the rest went viral," the caption reads (here).

However, this caption does not accurately represent the context of the video – nor is the video itself real. It was taken from a Polish drama series titled 'Szpital’ (English: hospital) (bit.ly/35GMJot).

Filmed as a mockumentary, the series first aired in 2013 and depicts various scenarios within a hospital.

The exact clip can be viewed on YouTube (here) and was uploaded by the Polish television network TVN in 2019. It depicts a fictional couple who are unable to decouple after sex, although there is no mention of super glue.

VERDICT

Missing context. The clip is not authentic and was taken from a Polish TV series ‘Szpital’.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .