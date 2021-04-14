Fact Check-Man holding ‘kill cops’ banner at London protest is not an undercover police officer; he is an American journalist with former ties to hacker group Anonymous 

A man pictured at a London protest holding a banner that says “Kill Cops” is not an undercover police officer. The Metropolitan Police told Reuters that such claims made on social media are false – and the man has also identified himself in a blog post to dispel rumours.

The images appeared on Facebook after demonstrators rallied across Britain on April 3 against a proposed law to give police extra powers to curb protests (here).

The same day, the Metropolitan Police Federation – a staff association (metfed.org.uk/) – retweeted photos of a man holding a banner that reads: “Kill Cops”, before commenting: “This banner has been unfurled mere metres away from where our colleague PC Keith Palmer was murdered protecting democracy. That’s all you need to know about these people.” (here). Palmer was murdered while on duty at the Houses of Parliament during an attack in 2017 (here).

As the photos began to attract more attention online, social media users searched through other content showing the same man at different times of the protest. One such video reveals the “Kill Cops” banner consists of two pieces of material – having also been arranged to say “Cops Kill” (here).

However, multiple users found content showing the man standing close to police, resulting in claims that he is working as an undercover officer. A Facebook video with almost 1,000 likes said the man was seen “under police protection” with accompanying text asking: “Undercover cop at yesterday’s protest? … Why would police protect someone who had been holding a banner saying they should be killed just a short time earlier? Surely he would be getting battoned [sic] like the rest of the protesters were? But he was quite safe.” (here).

Another post, shared nearly 100 times, wrote: “The same guy was then photographed and filmed several times clearly *with* the police. It couldn't be more blatantly staged” (here); while a further 100 Facebook users shared a status that claimed the man was photographed “standing behind police lines at other points in the day” (here). Comments left beneath the post indicate users believe the man is an officer.

However, there is no evidence to suggest the man is working undercover as a police officer. He has identified himself publicly and is an American journalist. The Metropolitan Police, meanwhile, also told Reuters that the online claims are false.

“Police are aware of footage and images showing a male holding a banner during protests in central London on Saturday, 3 April. Enquiries are underway to identify the man,” the force added.

On April 4, journalist Barrett Brown wrote a blog post in which he identified himself as the subject of the photos. He denied being connected to the Metropolitan Police. (here).

“I guess I have to release a statement to the effect that neither I nor the other protesters who can be seen with me are cops working for the Metropolitan Police,” he said. “I was never actually “behind” any ‘cop line’; we were surrounding the cops at several points, which is one reason why anyone can clearly see other protesters with me even in the still frame that people seem to find most convincing.”

Brown, who is known for his once close links to hacker group Anonymous and served five years in federal prison for transmitting threats, aiding hackers and obstructing authorities, said the police involvement claim was a “strange theory” as: “I’m not keen on cops.” (here , here , here) He did not respond to a request for further comment from Reuters.

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence the man seen holding the “Kill Cops” banner is an undercover officer. The man has been identified as American journalist Barrett Brown and the Metropolitan Police told Reuters the claims online were false.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .