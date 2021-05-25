Fact Check-Police did not find your friend’s phone at a crime scene, the post is satire

A satirical copy-and-paste Facebook status has duped social media users into thinking their friend’s phone was found by police at a crime scene.

The post includes a selfie of four individuals dressed in police uniforms with the caption: “Hi Jessica, we are police officers from Heddlu Gwent Police Station, as you can see we have your mobile phone that you left at the scene of a crime, instead of us coming to find you, we suggest that you hand yourself in immediately. If any of Jess’s Facebook friends would like to notify her please do so. Thanks.”

Many people saw the funny side, but others left comments suggesting the post was authentic. “Police got ur [sic] phone by the way lol”, wrote one, while another criticised the officers for having “no search warrant” to use the device. One account even said they had contacted the police force, who confirmed it was a hoax (here).

Indeed, similar posts using the same image and almost identical wording can be found on Facebook (here) and Twitter (here).

A reverse image search shows it first appeared in 2017 when police from Brighton and Hove, a city on the southern coast of England, got stuck in a lift. Officers posted the image to the division’s official Twitter account and thanked the local fire service for rescuing them (here).

The incident was reported in both local (here) and national news (here).

VERDICT

Satire. This post uses an image from 2017 in a prank to make social media users think police found their phone at a crime scene.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .