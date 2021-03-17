Fact Check-Mislabeled  photo shows Pope Benedict, not Pope Francis  

Some users on social media are claiming a photograph shows Pope Francis wearing designer clothing. The image is incorrectly captioned: the photograph from 2007 shows his predecessor Pope Benedict in a white and golden outfit wearing red loafers. There is no evidence that he was wearing a designer garment.

The text accompanying the photo reads: “Pope Francis I, wearing a fabulous vintage chiffon-lined Dior gold lame gown over a silk Vera Wang empire waist tulle cocktail dress, accessorized with a 3-foot House of Whoville hat and Judy Garland’s Wizard of Oz ruby slippers…on his way to tell us it’s Wrong to be Gay.”

The image featured in this post can be seen on Reuters Pictures here .

It shows Pope Benedict XVI (C) being helped with his mantle during the celebration of the First Vespers and Te Deum prayers in Saint Peter's basilica at the Vatican on Dec. 31, 2007. Reuters footage of that day can be seen here , here , here .

Similar versions, which do not attribute the photo to show Pope Francis, just “the Pope” have been circulating online since at least 2013 here , here , here . Some iterations feature a different photo of Pope Benedict ( here )

According to the earliest iterations Reuters could find on Facebook public groups and pages, the version of the meme referring to Pope Francis started circulating on March 15, 2021 ( here ).

It appears to have gained attention after the Vatican said that priests cannot bless same-sex unions and that such blessings are not valid, in a ruling that greatly disappointed gay Catholics who had hoped their Church was becoming more welcoming under Pope Francis ( here ).

From the time he was archbishop in his native Argentina, Pope Francis has supported the right of gay couples to have civil legal protections but has always opposed gay marriage. A timeline of Pope Francis and the Vatican’s major statements on LGBT+ issues can be seen here .

Reuters found no evidence that Pope Benedict was wearing clothes by fashion brands Vera Wang or Dior as the meme claims.

As reported by Reuters here , Benedict’s fondness for reviving costumes unseen for generations and a range of flamboyant hats prompted the Wall Street Journal to ask, “Does the Pope Wear Prada?” Esquire magazine named him “Accessorizer of the Year”, praising his red leather loafers.

The coverage eventually earned a rebuke from the Vatican newspaper. “The pope, in summary, does not wear Prada, but Christ,” wrote L’Osservatore Romano.

Benedict’s red loafers were not Prada. At least one pair was handmade by Antonio Arellano in a tiny cobbler’s shop in a narrow back street off St. Peter’s Square.

Francis, the first pope from Latin America has made many gestures to signal a preference for simplicity and humility. The approach extends to his clothes. While Benedict wore a gold cross, red papal shoes and an ermine-trimmed crimson cape, Francis prefers simple white robes, a silver-plated metal cross and ordinary black shoes ( here ). Further reading can be found here , here .

Mislabeled. Meme features photograph of Pope Benedict, not Pope Francis. Reuters found no evidence that he was wearing designer clothes, as claimed.

