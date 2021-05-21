Fact Check-Photo does not show Pope Francis with David Rockefeller and John Rothschild

Posts with a photograph of Pope Francis claiming that it shows him with David Rockefeller and John Rothschild are false. The photo shows the Pope meeting with Holocaust survivors in May 2014.

Examples can be seen here and here . Text on the photo reads, “Pope Francis kissing the hands of David Rockefeller & John Rothschild.”

Comments on posts include: “THE HANDS OF EVIL ON EARTH”, “Yep. He’s a part of it all” and “sick”.

David Rockefeller was a banker and philanthropist who died at the age of 101 on March 20, 2017, as reported by the New York Times here .

The name “John Rothschild” does not exist in the family archives for the Rothchilds here .

It is unclear from the posts which of the six men are claimed to be Rockefeller and Rothschild.

A similar photo showing the same men is visible on Getty Images here , dated May 26, 2014.

The caption reads: “Pope Francis (C-L) shakes the hand of holocaust survivor Eliezer Grynfeld (C-R) during his visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum in Jerusalem commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis during World War II. Pope Francis denounced the “abyss” of the Nazi genocide which claimed the lives of six million Jews as he visited the Yad Vashem Holocaust museum in Jerusalem. AFP PHOTO/ GALI TIBBON”

Some of the men are also visible in a photograph here showing six Holocaust survivors, and none are identified as Rockefeller or Rothschild.

The posts nudge at the conspiracy theory group QAnon, which often allude to “a secret campaign” being waged by U.S. President Donald Trump against a sex trafficking ring that includes prominent Democrats, Hollywood elites and “deep state” allies ( here ).

Reuters Fact Check has previously debunked claims that Pope Francis was arrested here or has died here , as well as other claims about the Rockefeller family here and here , and the Rothschild family here .

VERDICT

False. This photo shows Pope Francis meeting with Holocaust survivors, not David Rockefeller and John Rothschild.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .