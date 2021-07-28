Fact Check-Video compilation of Pope Francis greeting people includes false descriptions

Users have been sharing a video showing clips of Pope Francis greeting people, including world leaders. Some of the information in the videos is false while other parts are missing context.

An example which has been shared more than 13,000 times can be seen here , with the caption: “Ok... Watch This...This Reveals ALOT About The Behavior of The Pope... However The Part Of This Video I Would Like To Highlight Is Where The Pope Bows His Head In Submission and Kisses The Hands Of The Rockefellers and The Rothschilds ....THIS IS IN WHOM HE SERVES.”

POPE FRANCIS SLAPS WOMAN’S HAND

The video begins with a clip of the Pope slapping away the hand of a woman in a crowd.

This exchange can be seen in video posted by CNN on YouTube (here).

On New Year’s Eve in 2019, Francis, 83, angrily slapped a woman’s hand after she took hold of him and forcefully yanked him toward her in St. Peter’s Square. The video of that incident went viral on social media and the next day Francis apologized, saying he had set a “bad example” (here)

POPE FRANCIS KISSES FEET OF SOUTH SUDAN LEADERS

At the 0:10 mark, the video shows the Pope meeting with leaders from South Sudan. The text in the video says the Pope is meeting with Muslim leaders, but his meeting was not religious.

A video of the moment can be seen posted by VOA News on YouTube (here).

Pope Francis, in a dramatic gesture after an unprecedented retreat at the Vatican, knelt to kiss the feet of South Sudan’s previously warring leaders on April 11, 2019 as he urged them to not return to a civil war (here).

The exchange occurred after the Vatican brought together South Sudanese leaders for 24 hours of prayer and preaching inside the pope’s residence in an attempt to heal bitter divisions before the country is due to set up a unity government. The Pope’s actions were a gesture of peace.

Others who attended the retreat were the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who is spiritual leader of the worldwide Anglican community, members of the South Sudan Council of Churches, and other Catholic and Presbyterian Church leaders from Africa.

POPE FRANCIS GREETING ROCKEFELLERS AND ROTHSCHILDS

At the 1:48 mark, the video shows Pope Francis greeting a number of people. The post claims that he “bows his head in submission and kisses the hands of the Rockefellers and the Rothschilds”.

This claim is false. Reuters Fact Check previously debunked this claim when an image of the same moment circulated online, here .

The video shows the Pope meeting with Holocaust survivors in May 2014. The moment can be seen in a video uploaded by the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum in Jerusalem on YouTube here .

A similar photo showing some of the same men is visible on Getty Images here , dated May 26, 2014.

The caption reads: “Pope Francis (C-L) shakes the hand of holocaust survivor Eliezer Grynfeld (C-R) during his visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum in Jerusalem commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis during World War II. Pope Francis denounced the “abyss” of the Nazi genocide which claimed the lives of six million Jews as he visited the Yad Vashem Holocaust museum in Jerusalem. AFP PHOTO/ GALI TIBBON”

VERDICT

Misleading. Pope Francis slapped away a woman’s hand as she was pulling him and later apologized. The video does not show the Pope greeting members of the Rockefeller or Rothschild family. He was kissing the feet of South Sudan leaders to urge them away from civil war.

