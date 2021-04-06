Fact Check-White House Press Secretary’s firm not tied to Suez Canal-blocking ship

Nearly four years before becoming White House Press Secretary under President Joe Biden, long-time Democratic operative Jen Psaki opened a consulting firm in Washington, D.C. Now social media users are using its name, Evergreen Consulting LLC, to suggest a link between Psaki and the Ever Given, a giant container ship that was stranded in Egypt’s Suez Canal for almost a week. The ship’s operator, Evergreen Marine Corp Taiwan Ltd, is an established publicly traded company with no ties to Psaki’s consulting business that Reuters could find.

Photos of Psaki’s business registration with D.C. regulators have been floating around social media to suggest a connection to the Ever Given. While the photo is true, it is being posted with misleading claims.

The registration is visible here .

Followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory first made baseless claims linking the 400 m (430 yard) ship to former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, after it was stranded across the single-lane stretch of the Suez Canal for six days at the end of March, blocking more than a hundred vessels. Social media users are now using the coincidence in the name of Psaki’s firm to hint at a link to the White House Press Secretary. Examples are here , here , here

“Well well well, Evergreen Consulting,” reads one post, to which a commenter says “THE PLOT APPEARS TO BE THICKING (sic).” Another says “Jen Psaki and Evergreen are close friends it seems.”

When asked if Psaki’s firm has or had a relationship with Evergreen Marine Ltd., or if Psaki has ever performed consulting work on shipping that involved container ships or haulers, a White House official said “no to both”.

After serving as the White House Communications Director for former President Barack Obama, Psaki moved into the private sector, forming Evergreen in 2017. She also worked for WestExec Advisors and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace before joining Democrat Joe Biden’s transition team after he beat former President Donald Trump, a Republican, in the Nov. 2020 presidential election. She became Press Secretary in 2021 ( here , here , here).

Ethics disclosures from the White House show that Psaki made $580,000 from her private consulting group, and that the company will “remain dormant” during her government service and “no business activity will be conducted.” Psaki also lists being paid as a CNN contributor as well as a communications consultant for Lyft, Jeff Anderson and Associates, the Zero Abuse Project, Center for Humane Technology, AnyVision, Spirit of America, Jeff Zients, Demand Justice and Bryson Gillette ( here , here , here ).

The shipping company, meanwhile, files financial disclosures as a publicly traded company. A review of its quarterly consolidated financial reports going back to the first quarter of 2017 does not show Evergreen Consulting as a related party and does not turn up any transactions with Psaki’s firm (here ).

VERDICT

Misleading. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki established Evergreen Consulting LLC in 2017, but the firm has no ties to Evergreen Marine Corp. Ltd, the operators of the ship that blocked the Suez Canal.

