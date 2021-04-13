Fact Check-Photo does not show Vladimir Putin’s house

Social media posts claiming that an image of a futuristic, angular house in a forest is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s home in Sochi, Russia are not founded on fact. The image, rather, is an architect’s conception of what the Putin’s home might look like.

Examples of posts making this claim can be found here and and here .

Early claims that the structure was a real home belonging to Putin include an April 3 tweet from an account called RuralLiberal @hiraethresists that reads, “Putin’s house in Sochi, Russia, designed by Roman Vlasov #EvilBuildings” (here).

The image in question was the creation of a Russian architect named Roman Vlasov, who shared it on his Instagram (here) with the caption, “PUTIN HOUSE / or a story about what his villa might look like / By @_vlasov_roman_ “ and hashtags including #design and #concept .

Reuters Fact Check reached Roman by email, who confirmed that the image represents his vision for Putin’s home, and that he had not written anywhere that the house was the president’s actual property.

Reuters also sought comment from the presidential press office but did not receive a response in time for this article’s publication.

VERDICT

Misrepresented. This image is not founded on fact and is not Putin’s house, but an architect’s concept design of what Putin’s house may look like.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .