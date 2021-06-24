Fact Check-No evidence of Putin speech condemning “satanic” depopulation plans

There are no records of a speech made by Russia’s Vladimir Putin in which he accuses the United States and Europe of “satanic plans” to depopulate the planet, experts on Russia told Reuters.

Versions of a monologue attributed to Putin have circulated on Facebook and Instagram, with some posts claiming the speech was given to the Italian media (here), and others alleging that it was delivered generally “to the world” on April 11, 2021 (here , here , here , here).

The speech, as displayed on the social media posts, begins with the Russian leader lamenting that he was “tired of everything” and declaring he knew of “truly evil” and “satanic plans to reduce the population of the planet”, adding: “If the USA and Europe don’t stop their plans immediately, you will not only face God’s wrath, but mine too.”

However, there is no evidence Putin said these words.

“I consider this a fake”, Angela Stent, Director of Eurasian, Russian and East European Studies at Georgetown University (here), said in an email to Reuters. “There is no record of Putin's speech, including on the Kremlin website (here) which publishes all his speeches and newspaper interviews,” she said.

Her view was echoed by other specialists including James Nixey, Director of the Russia-Eurasia Programme at Chatham House (here), and Matthew Luxmoore, Moscow Correspondent for Radio Free Europe (here).

The French fact-checkers AFP Factuel also judged the speech to be fake in March 2021 (here), when some of the social media posts alleged he gave it on April 11.

It is not the first time that social media users have attributed false speeches to the Russian president, with Reuters debunking an uncorroborated anti-Muslim speech in January 2021 (here).

VERDICT

False. Experts told Reuters there is no evidence that Putin gave a speech denouncing the West’s “satanic” plans to depopulate the globe.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .