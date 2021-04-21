Fact Check-Photos do not show Queen Elizabeth at Prince Philip’s funeral

Photos of Queen Elizabeth shedding a tear on Remembrance Sunday in 2002, 2017 and 2019 are being circulated on social media as if they are from Prince Philip’s funeral.

The posts (here , here), many of which were posted on the day of Philip’s funeral, show four photos of Queen Elizabeth crying with captions including, “”Grief is the price we pay for love”…Queen Elizabeth II. Top 10 Photos of Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip [link]” and “Sad moment but the queen was so elegant.”

The Queen bade farewell to Philip, her husband of 73 years, on April 17 at a funeral in Windsor (here).

Red poppies can be seen on the Queen’s left shoulder in three of the photos shared on social media, however the Queen did not wear red poppies next to her brooch at Philip’s funeral, as shown in Reuters pool photos here and here . In the bottom right photo where no poppies are seen, the gold buckle on her hat is just visible, whereas photos from Philip’s funeral here show that she did not have any such buckle on her hat at the funeral . The Queen was also wearing a mask at Philips funeral, as seen here and here , which she is not wearing in the social media photos.

Poppies are a symbol of Remembrance Sunday, when all four of the photos were actually taken. The top left and bottom right photos in the collage shared on social media were both taken at a Remembrance Sunday service in Westminster, London, on Nov. 7, 2002, as seen on The Telegraph and Getty Images here and here .

The top right and bottom left photos show the Queen at the annual Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph, London, on Nov. 10, 2019 and Nov. 12, 2017 respectively, as seen on Getty Images here and here .

VERDICT

Miscaptioned. The photos were taken on Remembrance Sunday in 2002, 2017 and 2019, not at Prince Philip’s funeral.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .