Fact Check-Photo shows Queen Elizabeth laughing at a swarm of bees

It was a swarm of bees, not a prank played by Prince Philip that had Queen Elizabeth laughing in a 2003 photo, contrary to claims made by social media users sharing a photo following Prince Philip’s death on April 9.

In the photo, the Duke of Edinburgh is dressed in a bearskin hat and red tunic, which looks similar to the outfit worn by Buckingham Palace guards, and Queen Elizabeth is standing next to him, smiling widely.

The posts (here , here) claim that Philip dressed up as a Palace guard to prank his wife, with captions including: “My favorite photo of the Queen and Prince Philip. He dressed in full uniform as a palace guard one day as she was going out for an engagement, and caught her unawares. She broke into a fit of giggles,” (here) and: “The time he dressed as a palace guard to mess with her!” (here).

The original image, visible here , was taken by PA photographer Chris Young in April 2003 at Windsor Castle. The caption on the image explains that the Queen is laughing at a swarm of bees: “Her Majesty The Queen and Prince Philip enjoy the spectacle, as a swarm of bees cause concern prior to The Queens Company Review at Windsor Castle. A beekeeper removed the swarm, which had gathered on one of the dignitaries' chairs, prior to the ceremony.”

Young told the BBC that upon seeing the swarm of bees, the Queen was “giggling like a little girl” and Philip was laughing too (here).

More PA photos of the bee swarm and the Queen at the event can be seen here , here , here and here .

The event was a review of the elite Queen’s Company of The Grenadier Guards. The Grenadier Guards are one of the most senior infantry regiments in the British Army, known for guarding the Royal Palaces in their scarlet tunics and bearskins (here).

Philip was wearing the scarlet tunic and bearskin hat because he was the Colonel of the Grenadier Guards at the time, a position he held from 1975 to 2017 (here). Philip wore this ceremonial dress on many occasions, as seen in Reuters photos here , here , here and here .

The Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen’s husband of 73 years, passed away at Windsor Castle aged 99 on April 9 (here).

He was known for his sense of humor (here , here , here , here), which sometimes involved making risque, off-the-cuff remarks, some of them deemed racist and sexist (here).

VERDICT

Missing context. The caption on the original photo shows Queen Elizabeth was laughing at a swarm of bees. Prince Philip is wearing ceremonial dress as the Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

