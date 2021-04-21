Fact Check-Queen Elizabeth, not an actress, attended Prince Philip’s funeral

As alleged evidence to claim an “actress” attended Britain’s Prince Philip’s funeral instead of Queen Elizabeth herself, social media users present a comparison of two images that appear to show a mismatch in the color of her eyes. But the seemingly darker eyes shown in the funeral photo were likely caused by the lighting of where the image was taken and a pixeled imagery.

“Queen v not the queen world is one big stage,” a Facebook post with the claim reads here . Comments include: “Looked like a stunt double. Mask made it easy” and “It's not the real Queen, this is an actress.”

The first image featured in the meme (left side) can be seen on Reuters pictures here , and captures the queen in February 2020 visiting the headquarters of United Kingdom’s domestic counter-intelligence and security agency, MI5.

The second image (right side) is a very cropped and low-quality version of the photo here , which shows Queen Elizabeth from a wider distance, taking her seat for the funeral of Prince Philip, on April 17, 2021.

While the photo appears to show her eyes slightly darker, this is likely a result of lighting. A photo of her arrival to the ceremony, portraying her from a closer angle, shows her blue eyes ( here ).

A video of the Queen at the funeral can be seen here .

This effect can also be seen in pictures of other attendees inside St. George’s Chapel, such as Britain’s Prince Harry and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in which they appear to have darker eyes as well ( here , here , see comparison of images taken in different settings here and here ).

Reuters previously debunked similar falsehoods on social media about purported “actors” or “body doubles” of prominent figures, such as U.S. President Joe Biden, Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates here , here , here , here.

VERDICT

False. Queen Elizabeth attended Prince Philip’s funeral.

