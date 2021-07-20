Fact Check-No evidence of Marine Le Pen quote responding to UK-Australia trade deal

Experts speaking to Reuters have found no evidence that French politician Marine le Pen is connected to a quote calling Britons “warrior-citizens” in relation to a post-Brexit trade deal with Australia.

The alleged quote was pasted over an image of Le Pen dating back to at least 2018, according a TinEye reverse image search here , and reads: “I admire the British People, they are true Warrior-Citizens. The EU will now lose 200,000 tonnes of beef exports after their Australia Trade deal and all Macron can do is keep threatening them! When British People voted Brexit they meant it!” (here , here). The same image was also used for another Brexit-related meme attributed to Le Pen online (imgflip.com/i/59z20y).

From an initial glance, there are reasons to question the quote’s authenticity. The meme does not capitalise the Rassemblement National (here) leader’s name correctly, writing ‘Marine le Pen’ rather than ‘Marine Le Pen’.

Moreover, Reuters found no trace of the comment in French or English news articles since the UK-Australia trade was signed on June 15 (here), nor on Le Pen’s Twitter page (twitter.com/MLP_officiel).

Cécile Alduy, professor of French at Stanford University (here) and author of a book decoding Le Pen’s speeches (here), told Reuters in an email: “I have not been able to find the quote in my database. It does not mean it does not exist, but I have a pretty wide database of her speeches.”

Caterina Froio, assistant professor at Sciences Po specialising in politics and populism (here), also said she did not recognise the quote.

Reuters reached out to Le Pen and her Rassemblement National party, but neither had responded by the date of publication.

It is relatively common for social media users to attribute comments to public figures without evidence, such as this speech falsely credited to Russia’s Vladimir Putin (here) or this statement incorrectly connected with Nelson Mandela (here).

VERDICT

False. Experts found no evidence of a Brexit-related quote attributed to French politician Marine Le Pen.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .