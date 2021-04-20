Fact Check-Viral quote attributed to Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp is not real

A quote criticising the creation of the European Super League has been falsely attributed to Liverpool Football Club manager Jurgen Klopp. While Klopp has expressed his opposition to the new league, these are not the words he used.

The inauthentic quote has been shared thousands of times across Facebook and Twitter (here , here , here) , including on high-profile accounts (here). It claims to be Klopp’s official response to the controversial announcement on April 19 that a dozen top European football teams, including Liverpool, intend to breakaway and create their own league.

“Was I told about this announcement? No,” the quote says. “This is about one thing. Greed. I don’t care. As far as I am concerned the supporters are my employer. I work every day for them.

“Let me reiterate I am against this Super League. I have demanded a meeting with John [John Henry, Liverpool owner]. Face to face. That’s all I can say about my future right now.”

However, this is not an authentic quote from Klopp. Reuters traced the earliest version of the post back to a Twitter account here that has posted numerous fake quotes in the past. A few more examples can be seen here , here and here).

In 2019, Klopp spoke out against the creation of a Super League, reiterating on April 19 that his views had not changed (here). He also stressed that he and Liverpool’s players had not been involved in the decision – and suggested anger from fans had been misdirected.

“It’s a tough one,” he said. “People are not happy with that, I can understand that. But I cannot say a lot more about it because we were not involved in any processes, not the players, not me. We didn’t know about it… The boys didn’t do anything wrong apart from not winning all football games. I really want to make sure that everyone knows that.”

Klopp later added that he recognised some things in football would have to change as governing bodies such as UEFA and FIFA should not only be the ones to make decisions.

He said: “FIFA wants a Club World Cup, whenever that should be. That’s about money, nothing else,” he said. “It happens, it’s not only these [breakaway] clubs.”

VERDICT

False. While Jurgen Klopp has reiterated his criticism of creating a European Super League, the viral quote widely attributed to him is not real.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .