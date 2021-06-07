Fact Check-Photo does not show 2021 R. Kelly prison release, the singer remains in custody

Refile

Claims announcing R&B singer Robert Sylvester Kelly’s release from prison are false. A photo taken in March 2019 has resurfaced, creating the misperception that Kelly has been released. The Grammy-winning artist remains in custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, Illinois.

One post celebrating Kelly’s release can be seen here with the user commenting, “ R-Kelly is free finally from jail (heart emoji) Welcome Back R-Kelly.” On Instagram, another user posted here with the comment “R-Kelly is finally out of jail… (heart) Yes! …the storm is over. And he can see the sunshine.”

Associated Press photographer Paul Beaty took the photo that was featured in the media posts. It is over two years old. Visible in the AP photo library here , it was taken on March 9, 2019. The caption says, “Singer R. Kelly left, walks with his attorney Steve Greenberg right, after being released from Cook County Jail, March 9, 2019, in Chicago.” At the time, the singer was freed after an anonymous person paid the child support Kelly owed.

Kelly was arrested again by federal authorities on July 11, 2019, in connection with federal child pornography and obstruction of justice charges. At the time of publication of this article, he remained in custody while awaiting trial (here).

A search of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Metropolitan Correctional Center webpage seen www.bop.gov/inmateloc/ for inmate 09627-035 shows that Kelly remains in custody with an unknown release date.

According to an April 14, 2021, article by CBS News affiliate WLNY (here) Kelly faces extradition to New York to face federal charges in Brooklyn.

trial set to begin on August 9, 2021.

2019 Reuters reporting on his case can be seen here and here .

VERDICT

False. Robert Kelly has not been released and remains in an Illinois federal prison as of this article’s publication. The photograph circulating online is over two years old.

