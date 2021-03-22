Fact Check-Ronald Reagan quote about Nancy Pelosi appears to be fabricated

Social media users have been sharing posts online with a quote about Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her family attributed to former President Ronald Reagan. This quote appears to have been fabricated.

The quote reads: “Nancy Pelosi is extremely evil, she comes from the Baltimore democrat corruption machine the D’Alesandro family, both her father Tom D’Alesandro and her brother Tommy D’Alesandro were mayors of Baltimore, a well oiled corrupt democrat family. – Ronald Reagan 40th President of the United States.”

Nancy Pelosi, previously Nancy D’Alesandro, was born in Baltimore, Maryland on March 26, 1940 (here). Thomas D’Alesandro Jr. was the mayor of Baltimore, Maryland from May 1947 to May 1959. He also served as a Democrat Representative in five congressional terms (here). Further reading about D’Alesandro and Nancy Pelosi’s family can be seen here , here .

Reuters did not find any evidence that Reagan ever said this quote. It does not appear in searches on the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum archives (here) or the National Archives (here).

Melissa Giller, chief marketing officer at The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, told Reuters via email: “Not only did President Reagan never say this, but I searched all of his presidential speeches from all 8 years, and he never mentions Nancy Pelosi even once.”

Fact checkers Snopes, PolitiFact, Check Your Fact and FactCheck.org debunked the claim in 2019 (here , here , here and here ). None were able to find any records of a quote like this being said by Reagan.

VERDICT

False. There is no record of President Ronald Reagan saying this quote about Nancy Pelosi.

