Fact Check-Susan Rice has not been convicted of treason

Posts are falsely claiming that U.S. Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice has been convicted of treason and sentenced to death by the U.S. military. The source of the claims is a website that has shared multiple false stories in the past, debunked by Reuters.

Some of the posts credit an article titled “Military Convicts Susan Rice of Treason” published on Real Raw News on July 20, 2021, archived here .

The website openly states in its ‘About Us’ section (here ) that “Information on this website is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This website contains humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice on legal counsel.”

Rice has been active on Twitter since the publication of the article, as seen twitter.com/AmbRice46 , and co-hosted a roundtable with transgender women of color advocates for the White House-led Interagency Working Group on Safety, Inclusion, and Opportunity for Transgender Individuals (here ).

VERDICT

False. U.S. Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice was not convicted of treason and sentenced to death by the U.S. military.

