Fact Check-Altered image of Fred Rogers wearing a Bob Ross shirt with Steve Irwin

Social media users have been sharing posts online that show a photo of U.S. television host Fred Rogers wearing a shirt with the image of American painter Bob Ross, posed with Australian conservationist Steve Irwin. This photograph has been altered.

Examples can be seen here and here .

The text in one photo reads: “You may be cool, but you will never be as cool as Mr. Rogers in a Bob Ross t-shirt hanging out with Steve Irwin.”

Some users questioned the authenticity of the photo, with comments including: “Nice photoshop”, “This isn’t real”, “Is this photo shopped” and “In a completely faked picture.”

The original photograph was posted on Facebook on Feb. 28, 2013 here by Davide’s Tomato Sauce based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The photo shows Roger in a different shirt that reads “Davide Fresh Pasta and Sauce”.

The image of Irwin was taken from another photograph available on Getty Images here , taken on Sept. 16, 2003 in Beerwah, Australia.

The photograph in the claim was created by editing Irwin into Roger’s photo, adding the Bob Ross t-shirt and a rainbow in the background.

VERDICT

Altered. Steve Irwin, a Bob Ross t-shirt, and a rainbow was added to a photograph of Fred Rogers.

