Fact Check-Meme about politicians born nine months after Roswell incident intended humorously

A meme intended to draw laughs is causing some confusion on social media. Some users appear to question or take seriously a post that says Mike Pence, Donald Trump, Paul Manafort and Mitch McConnell were born nine months after a 1947 incident in Roswell, New Mexico that has become a key event for conspiracies about extraterrestrial life and the U.S. government.

One viral post with around 15,000 shares on Facebook can be seen here . While comments indicate many understand it is a meme intended for humor (“Lighten up everyone. It's a joke” and “[laughing emoji] I love this!”), other comments indicate some took the post seriously (“This post is FALSE! None of the names mentioned were born in the same year, and none of them were even born in 1948!!” and “Trump was born June 14, 1946. McConnel (sic) was born February 20, 1942. Where do you get your information?”).

The meme says, in part, “Some of you will recall that on July 8, 1947, 73 years ago, numerous witnesses claim that an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO), with five aliens aboard crashed into a sheep and mule ranch just outside Roswell, New Mexico […] However, what you may NOT know is that during the month of April, year 1948, nine months after the historic day, the following people were born: Mike Pence, Donald Trump, Paul Manafort, Mitch McConnell.”

As users pointed out, the meme is factually incorrect: while the incident did take place in the summer of 1947 (here), Mike Pence was born on June 7, 1959 (here), Donald Trump was born on June 14, 1946 (here), Paul Manafort was born on April 1, 1949 (here), and Mitch McConnell was born on February 20, 1942 (here).

VERDICT

Satire. This meme misstates four conservative political figures’ birthdays, but it is intended as humor.

