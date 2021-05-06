Fact Check-Fabricated quote about Democrats attributed to Kurt Russell

Posts are attributing a fabricated quote to actor Kurt Russell about declaring democrats “enemies of the nation”. There is no evidence that Russell ever said this.

Examples can be seen here and here .

The quote reads: “These are the things the Dems have promised to abolish if they regain power. The 1st, 2nd, 4th, 5th, and 6th amendments. Senate. Electoral College. Supreme Court. Borders. ICE. And probably a few things I neglected to mention. Can we declare them enemies of the nation yet?”

Some posts show a tweet with the quote posted by Twitter user “@KurtRussellLA”.

An archived version of the now-deleted Twitter users’s bio here reads: “I'm Not Your #Huckleberry And I'm Not Kurt Russell. I'm Wyatt Earp in Tombstone & S.D Snake Plissken. #VETS #KAG #2A Tell Em The Law's Coming.”

Reuters did not find any evidence that Russell ever said this quote. A Google search shows that the quote only appears on blogs, meme pages and fact checks.

Russell is not active on social media, making the attribution even more unlikely.

On the “This Morning” show on January 5, 2016, around the 1:35 mark, Russell said: “I live in a different age now from when I grew up. I have nothing to do with social media. I don’t know why anybody would want to Twitter out their anything I’m thinking, you know. I don’t know why, that’s a part of the world I don’t get. I don’t do a computer, I’ve got an iPad, I can do that.” ( here )

In a 2015 interview with the Daily Beast here , Russell spoke about being a libertarian.

About his political views, he said: “I never go out there to do publicity about anything other than the movie. I have my political point of view, of course; I’m an American and I’m entitled to it. But I don’t like espousing it publicly. I’m very vocal with my friends, and they’ll tell you that.”

A representative for Russell did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Fact checkers PolitiFact here , FactCheck.org here , Snopes here , Lead Stories here and Check Your Fact here were also not able to find credible evidence that Russell ever said this.

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence actor Kurt Russell ever said this quote about declaring Democrats as “enemies of the state”.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .