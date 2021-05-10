Fact Check-Quote about Trump being ‘relentless’ falsely attributed to Kurt Russell

Posts attributing a quote to actor Kurt Russell about former President Donald Trump being “relentless, “dedicated”, “determined” and “courageous” are false.

Examples can be seen here and here .

The text in the posts reads: “Kurt Russell, ‘President Donald J. Trump is relentless. I’ve never seen a man so dedicated & determined. I’d like to think I would be as courageous as he is, but I just don’t know. The world is after him & he stands there in the face of pure evil, rock solid & ready to fight for us. God bless this brave man.” …. #VoteRedToSaveAmerica.”

The quote was shared in a tweet archive.ph/F9HCO by now-suspended Twitter user “Snake Plissken” (@WyattEarpLA), who had a photo of Kurt Russell as their profile photo.

The bio for the user reads: “I’m Not Your #Huckleberry And I’m Not Kurt Russell. I’m Wyatt Earp in Tombstone & S.D Snake Plissken. #VETS #KAG #2A Tell Em The Law’s Coming.”

Wyatt Earp is a character Russell played in the 1993 movie Tombstone (www.imdb.com/title/tt0108358/ ) and Snake Plissken is a character Russell played in 1981 movie Escape from New York (www.imdb.com/title/tt0082340/ ).

Another tweet from the same user with a different handle was misinterpreted as an authentic Kurt Russell quote, debunked by Reuters here .

Reuters found no evidence that Russell ever said this quote. A Google search shows that the quote only appears on blogs, meme pages and fact checks.

Russell is not active on social media, making the attribution even more unlikely.

On the “This Morning” show on January 5, 2016, around the 1:35 mark, Russell said: “I live in a different age now from when I grew up. I have nothing to do with social media. I don’t know why anybody would want to Twitter out their anything I’m thinking, you know. I don’t know why, that’s a part of the world I don’t get. I don’t do a computer, I’ve got an iPad, I can do that.” ( here )

In a 2015 interview with the Daily Beast here , Russell spoke about being a libertarian.

About his political views, he said: “I never go out there to do publicity about anything other than the movie. I have my political point of view, of course; I’m an American and I’m entitled to it. But I don’t like espousing it publicly. I’m very vocal with my friends, and they’ll tell you that.”

A representative for Russell did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The misattributed quote was also debunked by fact checkers Snopes here , FactCheck.org here , PolitiFact here , and Check Your Fact here .

False. There is no evidence actor Kurt Russell ever said this quote complimenting former President Donald J. Trump.

