Fact Check-Photo shows man walking at a parade in Russia in 2007

A photograph circulating online claims to show a World War Two veteran wearing medals and crying while walking at a parade. Users claim that the man is walking alone at a parade in the United States. This claim is false: the image shows an unidentified man at the St Petersburg Victory Day Parade in Russia in 2007.

Examples can be seen here and here . The text in one post reads: “WW2 Vet walking alone on Victory Day. He is the last of his squad!! #realmen. #Godblessamerica. #howcanyouturnyourback. #nokneelingonmyproperty”

The photograph is featured on the website of photographer Aleksandr Petrosyan here!foto/15/ in an album called “Victory Day”.

The Telegraph and BBC both investigated the photograph and found that Petrosyan took it at the St. Petersburg Victory Day Parade on May 9, 2007( here , here ).

The Victory Day Parade is held on May 9 in Russia to celebrate the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War Two, consisting of large crowds and various activities throughout the day (here).

While Petrosyan does not know who the man is, he told the Telegraph that the man was upset because he could not catch up with the other veterans in the parade. It is unclear whether the man in the photo is a World War Two veteran.

The man is not walking alone in the parade. Other photographs from the same parade here!foto show many other individuals with medals.

VERDICT

Miscaptioned. The photograph was taken during the St Petersburg Victory Day parade in 2007. The man is unidentified, and it is unclear whether he was a World War Two veteran.

