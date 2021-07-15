Fact Check-Hippo is not on the loose after park fence torn down in Zuma protest

Social media users are falsely claiming that people protesting about the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma tore down a fence at the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa and released a hippo, which can be seen roaming a street in a video posted on social media.

An example can be seen here .

The text in one post reads: “Can someone please confirm if this is true? As I understand the video is not from today. What is happening in South Africa???!! WARNING: Protesters have broken through a fence at Hluhluwe game reserve in Kwazulu Natal to free the animals. please take caution. Source: South African Intelligence Bureau.”

Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or burned shopping malls in South Africa on July 13, 2021, with dozens reported killed as grievances unleashed by the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years (here).

The hippo on the loose seen in these videos is not likely from Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park, because its managing agency confirmed no fence had been damaged this month.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, an agency for biodiversity conservation that manages the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park, said on Facebook (here) and Twitter (here “Please note that the video currently circulating showing that Hluhluwe Park’s fence has been destroyed is an old video. It was taken on 12th May 2021 following the community protest by the community of Biliya community. So far we have not experienced any damage to our property.”

News24 reported on May 12, 2021 (here) about damages to the park fence caused by protesters, who had gathered to demand employment from Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife. These were not related to the current unrest.

Musa Mntambo, head of corporate affairs at Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, told Reuters via email that it is not unusual to spot a hippo walking around KwaZulu-Natal. “Please note that it is a norm for hippos to be seen around town in some of KZN towns,” Mntambo said. “This is a normal phenomenon which has made such incident a tourist attraction.”

“I have personally walked past a hippo in St Lucia more than three times already and it’s beginning not to excite me anymore,” Mntambo added.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa mentioned the online spread of misinformation in a July 12, 2021 tweet (here ) . “We should refrain from posting and circulating inflammatory messages on social media, and from spreading rumours or false reports that may create further panic among our people. No-one should take the law into their own hands.”

Reuters was not able to independently source the hippo video in the posts. It is not the first time a hippo has walked the streets in South Africa ( here , here , here ).

VERDICT

False. The video does not show a hippo on the loose after a fence at the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park was damaged in the Zuma protests. The fence was damaged in a local protest by the Biliya community on May 12, 2021.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .