Fact Check-Footage of crowd throwing objects at police is old and does not show July unrest in South Africa

Refiled to correct misspelling of footage.

Video of a crowd throwing objects at police vehicles is not linked to recent unrest in South Africa, contrary to claims on social media.

The footage was shared in an Instagram video (here) that consists of four different clips edited into a sequence.

According to the post, the videos show riots in South Africa that broke out after former President Jacob Zuma was jailed following his failure to appear at a corruption inquiry (here , here).

This is partly true; while two of the videos do appear to be filmed during the unrest, one was not, and another has an unconfirmed location.

In the first video, a crowd is seen running down the street and people hurl objects at two police vehicles.

This footage, which was filmed several years earlier, has been the subject of previous misinformation debunked by Reuters (here).

In 2019, the video was uploaded to Youtube by South African news channel MultimediaLive (here) with the caption: “Law enforcement officers were attacked during a violent protest in the Johannesburg CBD.”

South African broadcaster SABC News also reported on the incident, saying trouble began after law enforcement officers attempted to confiscate counterfeit goods from street vendors (here).

Reuters geolocated the video to be at the intersection of Rahima Moosa Street with Troye Street, with signs and buildings matching on Street View bit.ly/3iWZily.

The second clip, which can be seen more clearly here , shows trucks and forklifts piled high with boxes being driven past a factory complex.

It can be pinpointed on Google Maps at an industrial complex on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa bit.ly/3x7thfU. This satellite imagery includes the same distinct features as the video, such as the lay-by to the immediate right of the camera, the bend in the road, and the relative position of the factory to other buildings.

On closer inspection, many of the boxes seen in the clip carry the logo of LG Electronics, which has a base in this industrial complex.

In a statement sent via email, an LG spokesperson confirmed to Reuters that on July 12 its Durban-based factory at Cornubia Industrial Park, Ethekwini, was affected by the protest action.

Reuters was unable to verify whether the third video – which shows a man carrying an unidentifiable object on his shoulders as he walks in the dark – was filmed during the unrest.

The fourth video, however, can be geolocated to the Montclair Mall in Durban.

Local newspapers reported (here , here , here) that the mall was severely hit by the looting.

In the original video, the three distinctive shops are Sole base, Cello and Ned bank – all of which are present in the mall, its website confirms (here).

Google photographs (bit.ly/3BQm7Ai and bit.ly/2UWHbnZ) of the mall show that the interior of the mall matches that of the video.

VERDICT

Miscaptioned. While two of the videos do appear to have been filmed during the unrest, one was filmed several years previously.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here.