Fact Check-Satire story of student who built atomic bomb as science project taken seriously

The screenshot of an alleged news article with the headline “14-year-old student builds an atomic bomb as a science project” and a photograph of a girl holding a blue ribbon is circulating on social media. Some users appear to believe it is an authentic story. It is, however, false: the article was published by a satirical website and features a digitally altered photograph.

Some iterations feature the screenshot in a meme that includes another image with the text: “that boy who got arrested for making a clock that his school thought was a bomb.” Examples can be seen here here.

While some users acknowledge the content was posted by a satirical website, others don’t. Comments include: “Can you even bring that to school ?? Are they not worry that the bomb will blow up.” and “skin color privileges.. you can make bombs as long as you are white + you’ll win an award for that.”

The earliest reference to the original story Reuters could find was on World News Daily Report here 2017 (according to the page’s html code information).

The website includes a disclaimer ( here ) that says the site assumes “all responsibility for the satirical nature of its articles and for the fictional nature of their content.” It also said that “all characters appearing in the articles in this website – even those based on real people – are entirely fictional and any resemblance between them and any persons, living, dead, or undead is purely a miracle.”

The story has since been replicated by another satirical website, attributing the piece to World News Daily Report ( here ).

The cover photo used in the satirical article was digitally created by combining the photograph of what appears to be a deaerator (a mechanical device that removes dissolved gases from boiler feedwater, ( here ) similar to ones visible here here ) and the image of a high school student at a science fair in 2014, visible here .

The article by Washington State University said the girl in the photograph was awarded first place in the food sciences category at the Washington State Science and Engineering Fair for reducing gluten strength in bread.

The meme circulating on social media is likely to be referencing Ahmed Mohamed, who in 2015 was arrested after bringing a homemade clock to his school that staff mistook for a bomb ( here ). The incident caused outrage on social media with the hashtag #IStandWithAhmed. Many were saying he was taken into custody because of his religion ( here ).

Satire. An article about a 14-year-old student who built an atomic bomb as a science project was intended as satire.

