Fact Check-Saturn Cassini image is an artist rendering

A photo exciting space enthusiasts that has been called “the closest picture from inside Saturn’s rings” taken by the Cassini Spacecraft is actually a four-year-old artist rendering of Saturn’s rings.

The pictures in question can be seen in a May 30, 2021 post here with the poster commenting, “Closest pic of Saturn, from inside its rings, by the Cassini Spacecraft two weeks ago.” A similar post can be seen here .

The Cassini spacecraft – which did indeed travel to Saturn – has not been in orbit since September 15, 2017 when it completed its mission (here).

Reuters coverage of the last orbit of the Cassini Spacecraft coverage can be seen here .

The original photo is visible here . It was posted on the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) website, which describes it as a “Cassini Grand Finale Concept” photograph. The image was published on the NASA website on April 6, 2017 and the caption reads, “artist’s concept shows an over-the-shoulder view of Cassini making one of its Grand Finale dives over Saturn.”

According to the Cassini timeline on the NASA website, seen here , Cassini spent 20 years in space before plunging to its destruction within Saturn’s atmosphere. The closest footage from the inner rings of Saturn can be seen here in National Public Radio (NPR) coverage. Pictures can be also be found on NASA’s website here .

The photo has also been debunked by USA Today on May 5, 2021, seen here and in July 2019 by AFP seen here .

VERDICT

Partly false. The photo depicting Saturn’s rings was not taken by the Cassini Spacecraft. Captioning under the actual picture on the NASA website describes the image as an artist concept.

