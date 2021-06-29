Fact Check-U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff was not arrested by the military

Posts on social media claiming that Congressman Adam Schiff was arrested by the military are false. Schiff is active on social media, issuing statements and appearing in public. His office has told Reuters that the claim is false and that it stems from a website that has previously published false stories.

Examples can be seen here and here .

Comments in the posts include: “It’s time. Accountability a long time coming!”, “About time. There should be a lot more arrested” and “Schiff wasn’t the only one. Everyone from Obama to Clinton to Pelosi and more are guilty of the same charges.”

The claim appears to have originated from an article (archive.ph/hsuJq) with the title “Military arrests Adam Schiff” published by Real Raw News on May 26, 2021.

The article begins: “As the Deep State lodged its final and fruitless bid to eliminate Donald Trump by convening a bogus Grand Jury to hear fabricated evidence of non-existent tax fraud, the United States military arrested yet another Deep State asset who had eluded justice for far too long. On Monday morning, U.S. Special Forces arrested Chair of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff at his Potomac, Maryland home.”

Reuters Fact Check has previously debunked other false claims made by Real Raw News here , here , here , here and here .

The website includes a disclaimer in its “about” page (here ) which reads: “Information on this website is for informational and educational purposes. Segments of this website may contain humor, parody, or satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice of legal counsel.”

The article’s mention of the “Deep State” suggests a reference to the QAnon conspiracy theory. This often alludes to “a secret campaign” allegedly being waged by former U.S. President Donald Trump against a sex trafficking ring that includes prominent Democrats, Hollywood elites and “deep state” allies (here ).

The Real Raw News publication is rated as a “questionable source” with “very low” factual reporting, according to Media Bias / Fact Check, here .

Since the article’s publication, Schiff has been active on Twitter here , released statements here and made appearances here and here .

A spokesperson from Schiff’s office told Reuters via email: “This story is completely false and without basis in reality.”

VERDICT

False. Rep. Adam Schiff was not arrested by the United States military, the social media posts were prompted by an article on a website that has a disclaimer which says it may contain humor, parody, or satire.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .