Fact Check-Depopulation quote has been misattributed to Klaus Schwab

A quote about depopulation has been misattributed to the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Klaus Schwab.

Social media posts (here , here) have shared an excerpt said to be taken from a book written by Schwab called ‘Covid-19: The Great Reset’ (here).

The excerpt reads: “At least 4 billion ‘useless eaters’ shall be eliminated by the year 2050 by means of limited wars, organized epidemics of fatal rapid-acting diseases and starvation […]

“The population of Canada, Western Europe and the United States will be decimated more rapidly than on other continents, until the world’s population reaches a manageable level of 1 billion, of which 500 million will consist of Chinese and Japanese races, selected because they are people who have been regimented for centuries and who are accustomed to obeying authority without question.”

A search shows that the extract cannot be found in Schwab’s book (reparti.free.fr/schwab2020.pdf).

It does, however, feature in a book by John Coleman (here) called 'Conspirators' Hierarchy: The Story of the Committee of 300.’

The book claims to detail an organisation called ‘the committee of 300’, a supposedly “all powerful group” that controls every aspect of the world.

Specifically, Coleman claims to summarise the work of a late member of the committee, who was outlining a proposal for a world revolution (see page 105). The claims made by Coleman in the book are outside the scope of this check.

Quotes wrongly attributed to Schwab have previously been covered by Reuters in these fact checks (here , here).

VERDICT

False. The excerpt was not written by Schwab. It was taken from a book called ‘Conspirators’ Hierarchy: The Story of the Committee of 300.’

