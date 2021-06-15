Fact Check-DVI shelters bought by Police Scotland are to replace old tents; the purchase has nothing to do with vaccines

Screenshots of a Police Scotland procurement contract have been used to falsely suggest the force is buying disaster victim identity (DVI) tents because it has prior knowledge of a deadly catastrophe. This is not true. Police Scotland told Reuters it was buying the shelters to replace older models.

In May, a notice was posted to the official website for public contracts in Scotland that advertised a potential agreement to supply the Scottish Police Authority with shelters for “disaster victim identification purposes in the event of a mass fatality incident” (bit.ly/3gmC4FF).

DVI is part of a process following a mass casualty event, such as natural disasters, terrorist attacks and large accidents, including airline crashes (here).

However, screenshots of the notice have since been shared by social media users suggesting it is evidence the police force has prior knowledge of mass deaths, particularly in relation to COVID-19 vaccines (here and here).

“The vax [sic] will kick in,” one user commented on a Facebook post here. Another wrote: “Spike protein apocalypse in the autumn. Either that or their [sic] fake alien attack is planned for the UK.”

One user shared the screenshot on Twitter, and said: “Scotland has one the highest rates of vaccination in the UK... is this because of pathogenic priming through the vaccine when winter flu season comes?” (here)

British conspiracy theorist David Icke (here and here) also shared the image on his website here , along with a meme that reads: “Well, I did tell you. 1984 is not coming – it's here.”

However, the procurement of DVI shelters has nothing to do with vaccines. The department told Reuters the contract was simply to replace older shelters.

“The new tents are in varying sizes and are to replace tents that are no longer fit for purpose, through wear and tear etc,” a Police Scotland spokesperson told Reuters via email. “They are being purchased to ensure we are fully equipped to deal with any incident. They provide a protected space for DVI officers to work whilst effecting the recovery of those who have died.”

The shelters provide a workplace for officers at a scene to gather, change personal protective equipment (PPE), and take records during an incident. They also provide “an element of respect to the deceased when carrying out this process.”

The spokesperson added that the tents would not be solely used for DVI during large-scale casualty events. They will also be deployed for other incidents such as standard crime scenes, if needed.

The International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) first produced a guide for DVI in 1984, with the standard protocols updated every five years (here). This process of DVI includes analysis of fingerprints, DNA samples and dental records, which might be necessary to conclusively identify a victim of a major disaster.

VERDICT

Missing context. Police Scotland advertised the contract for new DVI shelters to replace its older tents. This procurement is a frequent practice.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .