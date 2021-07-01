Fact Check-Shakin’ Stevens did not tweet that variants of COVID-19 are being used as a ploy to vaccinate people

Eighties pop star Shakin’ Stevens did not tweet that the danger of COVID-19 variants are being used as a ploy to vaccinate people.

A screenshot of what appears to be a tweet from the singer - who is famed for his 1980s hit “Merry Christmas Everyone” - has been shared on social media (here).

The tweet, which was sent from an account that uses Stevens’ name and photograph, reads: “What is most coincidental to me is that each new variant is touted as being most lethal to that exact age group that they are targeting to prick next. Are people this gullible? This thick? Question nothing and watch Netflix. Closed minds. Zombies.”

Reuters was unable to find any record of this tweet existing on Stevens’s Twitter account (twitter.com/officialShaky), which has a different handle and profile picture to the one seen in the screenshot.

A search on the platform also shows that the original tweet (here) comes from a different account (twitter.com/steven_stevens1), the bio of which disclaims that it is not the real Shakin’ Stevens.

Moreover, Reuters has previously debunked suggestions that SARS-CoV-2 variants are created at random by governments (here).

VERDICT

False. The tweet was not sent by the real Shakin’ Stevens, but by an account using his name and photograph.

