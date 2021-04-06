Fact Check-Fabricated Ben Shapiro tweet about ‘red pill moment’

Updating to include comment from Shapiro in paragraph 6

A screenshot of an alleged tweet by conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, which says that his “red pill moment” was sharing cupcakes with poor children, has been circulating on social media. The tweet appears to have been fabricated.

The alleged tweet, purportedly posted at 10:22 a.m. on March 26 by the account @benshapiro says, “My #redpill moment came about when I turned 7 years old. My mom sent me to school with cupcakes for my birthday and the teacher made me share them with my classmates, even the poor ones whose mothers never sent cupcakes for THEIR birthdays. The rage of that day has never left me.”(here , here , here).

While some of shares of the alleged tweet on Facebook appear on comical meme sites (here , here , here) some captions and comments show that some users are taking the content seriously or do not know whether it is real or not They include, “I thought this was a joke or a parody. Then I read up on Ben Shapiro […] His tweet is not a joke”; “Rude.”; “I have blocked him on most social media cuz he absolutely infuriates me... statements like this is why”; “Is this for real? If so it really explains his world view.”

The term “red pill” is likely a reference to the 1999 film The Matrix, where taking a red pill means finding out new potentially uncomfortable information, as opposed to the blue pill which means remaining in content ignorance (here , here).

Reuters found no record of this tweet having looked through Shapiro’s tweets around March 26 (twitter.com/benshapiro), examined an archived version of Shapiro’s Twitter page from March 26 (here) and performed a keyword search of Shapiro’s Twitter account (here , here). Reuters searched Shapiro’s Facebook profile and could not find any 2021 post with the same content as the alleged tweet (here), nor could Reuters find evidence of the contents of the post on The Daily Wire, which Shapiro co-founded (here).

Shapiro told Reuters via email that the tweet is false.

It appears that the fabricated tweet may have first been posted on Reddit on March 26 (here) by a user whose bio says, “I make fake tweets. If I posted it, I wrote it” (here), and who has previously made other fake tweets from Shapiro and other conservative commentators (here , here , here). This user confirmed to Reuters via Reddit that they made this “satirical tweet”.

They posted the fabricated tweet to a subreddit called ToiletPaperUSA (here) which describes itself as being “dedicated to the mockery of Turning Point USA and conservative pseudo-intellectuals in general” (here). The post on Reddit has a comment attached to it saying, “THIS POST IS FLAIRED AS "FAKE NEWS." THAT MEANS THE POST IS FAKE AND IS MOST LIKELY SATIRE.”

VERDICT

False. No evidence to suggest Ben Shapiro tweeted about this “red pill” moment. The fabricated tweet originated on a satirical Reddit thread.

