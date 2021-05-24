Fact Check-Shark photo is illustration, unconnected to story of Aruban camera found in Key West

Posts sharing a story of a coast guard investigator who found a camera on the shores of Key West, Florida with a photo of a diver in front of a huge shark on it are false. The image shows an illustration by artist Erik Hollander and is unrelated to the story that was published by the Associated Press in 2010.

Examples can be seen here and here .

The posts include an image of a diver swimming in front of a huge shark with the text: “An underwater camera was found off the shore of Aruba in 2007. This was one of the photos on the camera.”

Some posts include the story of Paul Shultz, a coast guard investigator who found a small, bright red Nikon camera while walking on the pier of a Key West marina. Shultz began searching for the owner by looking at the photos on the camera, which still functioned due to its waterproof case.

He uploaded the photos to websites such as Scubaboard, Cruisecritic and Aruba.com. Eventually an Aruban woman recognized kids in some of the photos as her son’s classmates, enabling the camera to be reunited with the owner, Dick de Bruin.

A Google search of the story reveals that it was written by Associated Press writer Annie Greenberg and published by news organizations including CBS here and NBC here on June 15, 2010.

The story says, “There were photos of two men preparing to scuba dive and a towheaded family nestled together on a couch. There was a mysterious relic settled deep into the sea floor. And even a puzzling video clip of splashing water that appeared to have been taken as the camera thrashed around under the control of something that wasn’t human.”

It does not mention an image of a diver in front of a huge shark, which would have been noteworthy.

The image of the shark and diver in these posts is used as the cover art for the book “MEG: Primal Waters” by author Steve Alten, first published in 2004 (here). The book series was made into a 2018 movie called “The MEG” (www.imdb.com/title/tt4779682/) about a giant prehistoric shark called megalodon (here).

The cover art artist, Erik Hollander, also used the image for a poster in 2009, visible on his website here .

VERDICT

False. This shark photo is an illustration and is unrelated to the story of a 2007 camera roll found in the Florida Keys.

