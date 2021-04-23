Fact Check-Dems did not stage or orchestrate mass shootings to pass legislation

There is no evidence to support claims on social media that recent mass shootings across the United States were staged or orchestrated by Democrats because two gun control bills are headed for a vote in the Senate.

Examples can be seen here and here . The posts read: “7 mass shootings in 7 days all while 2 major gun control bills are heading to the senate…. There is no such thing as coincidence.”

Comments on the posts include: “There never is coincidence when dems are in charge. Everything is planned,” “Nope. No there’s not. I have a very close relative that was working the scene in Indiana. Everything seemed very well thought out” and “Not a Coincidence! Everything to destroy the U S is planned!”

The U.S. House of Representatives approved two gun control bills on March 11, now headed to the senate (here).

The first measure, which passed the Democratic-led House 227-203, would close a long-standing loophole in gun laws by expanding background checks to those purchasing weapons over the internet, at gun shows and through certain private transactions. Only eight Republicans joined the Democrats in backing the bill (here).

The second bill, which passed 219-210 with only two Republicans supporting it, would give authorities 10 business days for federal background checks to be completed before a gun sale can be licensed. Currently, such sales can proceed if the government cannot complete complicated background checks of prospective buyers within three days (here).

The bills were proposed to reduce gun violence following multiple shootings in March.

The posts may be referring to articles such as ones by CNN or The Cut (here , here ) with headlines about seven mass shootings in seven days.

These seven shootings, however, have different shooters and no apparent connection.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA

Eight people in Atlanta, Georgia were killed at three local spas on March 16, 2021 (here). Robert Aaron Long was taken into custody following a chase by police hours after the shooting rampage and charged with eight counts of murder. NBC News reported here that the shooter told authorities he was motivated by “sexual addiction.”

STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA

Five people were injured after a shooting at a vigil in Stockton, California on March 17, 2021, as reported by San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office here . A motive has not yet been determined.

GRESHAM, OREGON

Four people were injured after a shooting in a motel on March 18, 2021, as reported by local news here . Although the motive is unknown, police described the shooting as an “extremely complex incident.”

HOUSTON, TEXAS

Five people were shot at a Houston, Texas nightclub on March 20, 2021, as reported by local media here . The report says Houston police believe a pistol was pulled out during an argument, causing the incident.

DALLAS, TEXAS

Eight people were shot, and one person was killed at a shooting in a nightclub in Dallas, Texas on March 20, 2021, according to Dallas Police Department here . The police believe it was the result of a verbal argument with another person in the club. Suspect Jonathanlacory Rogers was captured on March 29, 2021 after being wanted for murder and seven counts of aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon.

NICETOWN, PHILADELPHIA

Five people were injured, and one person was killed at an illegal party in Nicetown, Philadelphia on March 20, 2021, according to a news report by local media here . The motive remains unclear (here).

BOULDER, COLORADO

Ten people were killed, including a responding Boulder police officer, in a shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado on March 22, 2021 (here). Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the shootings.

A database by Gun Violence Archive here shows that mass shootings took place in the United States almost every day and sometimes multiple times per day during March and April 2021. The trend is also visible before the two bills were introduced on March 1 ( here , here )

A list of major mass shootings in the United States compiled by Reuters can be seen here .

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence that any mass shootings were planned or staged by Democrats.

