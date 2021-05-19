Fact Check-The Simpsons did not predict the 2021 gas shortages

Posts claiming that popular animated series The Simpsons predicted the 2021 gas shortages affecting the East Coast are not accurate. The episode referred to does not mention gas shortages.

Examples can be seen here and here . The posts show a screenshot of main character Homer filling up the trunk of a car with gas. The text on the posts read: “When you realize that The Simpsons predicted the gas shortage.”

The posts surfaced in mid-May as the East Coast was hit by gas shortages. Gas stations from Florida to Virginia began running dry and prices rose after a ransomware cyberattack shut the country’s biggest pipeline system, hitting deliveries and sparking panic buying by motorists (here).

The screenshot in the posts comes from season 22, episode five, called, “Lisa Simpson, This Isn’t Your Life” (www.imdb.com/title/tt1628664/).

A clip of the episode was posted by the show on YouTube here .

It begins with the “Krusty the Clown” character speaking on television about a “Happy Little Elves” toy giveaway hosted by “Texxon” gas stations. The Simpsons baby Maggie is upset that she still needs a baby elf to complete the elf family.

The Simpsons drive to a remote “Texxon” gas station to find the toy, but the elves are given away separately in mystery boxes. Because one box is given per 10 gallons of gas purchased, Homer buys gallons of gas, far more than he needs. Although the screenshot of Homer filling the car trunk with gas is real, the clip or the episode did not have anything to do with a gas shortage.

VERDICT

False. The Simpsons episode showing character Homer filling up the trunk of a car is unrelated to the 2021 gas shortages affecting the U.S. East Coast.

