Fact Check-‘Clinic shootout’ video was captured in a mattress shop in Brazil - not in Malaysia

Surveillance footage of a gunfight in a Brazilian mattress shop has been mistaken by Singapore-based social media users as showing an incident in a city in Malaysia.

The 100-second clip, filmed on CCTV, shows a shop owner shooting two armed robbers holding his employee at gunpoint. It was shared on Singaporean Facebook accounts on June 26 alongside a narrative about a shootout at a medical facility (here and here) . “The nurse was being held up at a clinic,” said one post. “She was trying to meet the robbers demands when a man who pops out the back door with guns blazing.”

The Singapore social media accounts say the incident happened in “JB”, which is the abbreviation for Singapore’s neighbouring city of Johor Bahru in Malaysia.

However, the incident did not happen in a clinic in Malaysia but in mattress shop in Brazil.

Brazilian news portal Globo G1 reported on the gunfight on June 8, explaining that the footage was captured in the Nova Brasilia neighbourhood of Ji-Paraná city. It shows the store owner shooting armed robbers after he caught them holding his 23-year-old daughter at gunpoint (here).

One assailant ultimately died of his injuries, while the second was arrested after seeking treatment in hospital, according to local reports. The store owner also suffered head injuries, but is said to be stable (here and here).

Missing context. The gunfight happened in a mattress shop in Brazil, not a clinic in Malaysia.

