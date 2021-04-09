Fact Check-Photos of anti-slavery activist Lewis Hayden falsely labeled as ‘first slave owner’

Images buzzing around social media show a photograph of a Black man mistakenly identified as Anthony Johnson and described as the first slaveholder in the United States. The photo, though, is falsely labeled. It is of formerly enslaved Lewis Hayden, who helped dozens of people escape slavery in the 1800s. A particularly popular version of the image, which has been shared more than 2,000 times on Facebook, presents the photo next to a drawing of a man mistakenly labeled “first slave!” That drawing is a Renaissance-era sketch by German artist Albrecht Durier.

Black plantation owner Anthony Johnson did file a key lawsuit in 1653 that helped solidify the practice of slavery in the American colonies into an institution, but claims that he founded slavery or was the first person to enslave Black people in the country are misleading.

Examples of the post here , here , here all purport to show a photographic portrait of Johnson, who first came to Virginia as an African captive in 1621 and died in 1670. A common label is “The Founding Father of American Slavery” and “First slave owner!”

It would be impossible for Johnson to be in any photo, given Louis Daguerre invented photography in the 1800s. The “earliest extant American portrait photo”, taken in 1839, is of a white man, as seen here at the Library of Congress and PBS says here “no known portraits of Johnson exist”.

The photo is of Lewis Hayden, as seen here and here. Hayden escaped slavery in Kentucky and then “sheltered and assisted many freedom seekers” along with his wife in their “preeminent Underground Railroad safe house” in the 1800s. He also recruited Black soldiers to fight in the Civil War and is believed to be the first African-American employee of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Strangely, the sketch labeled as “the first slave” has in the past been used to also represent Anthony Johnson (here ). The subject of the drawing, as seen here , is not identified. But the model was probably not an enslaved person from Colonial America, given the sketch’s Renaissance artist died in 1528, decades before England established permanent colonies in North America (www.albrecht-durer.org/ here ).

U.S. slavery became institutionalized over many years and was largely recognized as legal in colonies more than a century before the signing of the Constitution. So, there are few singular “firsts” that can be easily identified. The first “documented slave for life,” John Punch, lived in Virginia but was held by Hugh Gwyn, a white man, not Anthony Johnson. In 1640 Punch was caught trying to escape his indentured servitude in Virginia and then sentenced by a court to serve his “master” Gwyn for the “time of his natural life” (here, here ). Meanwhile, the colony of Virginia first recognized slavery in its statutory law in 1662 (here ).

A lawsuit filed by Anthony Johnson, who had bought his way out of bondage to become a plantation owner ((here ), in 1653 was an important step in the legal recognition of slavery in the colonies, but it did not represent a founding of slavery and did not mark Johnson as the first slave owner. Johnson sued to have his former indentured servant John Casor returned to his household. When the court ruled Casor would be his servant for life it set a legal precedent for what was known as slavery in Virginia, as William J. Wood explained in a January 1970 edition of the American Bar Association Journal ( here ).

VERDICT

False. Photos of a Black man identified as Anthony Johnson and described as a slave owner are actually of Lewis Hayden, who sheltered escaped slaves and worked to end U.S. slavery in the 1800s.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .