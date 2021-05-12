Fact Check-Snapple bottle lid with fun fact about Trump’s election loss is not genuine

Fun facts are written on the underside of the lid of Snapple drinks bottles, but a fake lid photo is circulating on social media. The Snapple ‘fact’ says that that former U.S. President Donald Trump did lose the presidential election and it was not stolen from him, as he has falsely claimed. While Trump did lose the election, Snapple confirmed to Reuters that this is not a genuine Snapple bottle lid.

The posts (here , here , here , here) show a picture of the bottom of a lid with the following words on it, “ “Real Fact” 74,222,958. Trump lost and the election was not stolen. Get all the “Real Facts” at snapple.eu” Captions include, “Even Snapple is tired of the bullshit” and “Thank you Snapple.”

The fact number, which reflects an accumulating fact count under the drink lids started by the company in 2002 (here), is the same as the number of votes ABC News reported that Trump received in the election (as seen here ) and close to the 74,224,552 Trump votes reported by Reuters here . The highest fact number Reuters could find in the database of these facts available on the Snapple website was #1555. This points toward the image’s possible altered nature.

For months after Trump lost the November 2020 U.S. presidential election to Joe Biden, Trump made baseless claims that the election had been stolen, as detailed in a Reuters Special Report here . State and federal judges - some appointed by Trump - dismissed more than 50 lawsuits brought by Trump or his allies alleging election fraud and other irregularities and independent experts, governors and state election officials from both parties say there was no evidence of widespread fraud (here).

Snapple lids do have fun facts on the bottom of them (which they call ‘Real Facts’) in the format shown in the social media posts with the ‘Real Fact’ number at the top and the same tag line at the bottom, as seen here , here and here . However, Reuters searched the Snapple website database of ‘Real Facts’ www.snapple.com/real-facts and found no evidence of this “Real Fact” that is being shared on social media.

Katie Gilroy, Senior Director of Corporate Communications for Snapple’s parent company, Keurig Dr Pepper (here), told Reuters via email, “I can confirm this is not an official Snapple ‘Real Fact’.”

VERDICT

Altered. Snapple confirmed to Reuters that this is not a genuine Snapple lid. The fact number and text of the fact have likely been edited.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .