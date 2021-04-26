Fact Check-Sneaker color does not show what side of brain is dominant

A picture of a sneaker which some users see as grey and some as pink, is resurfacing on social media with users claiming that the color people see shows which side of their brain is dominant, and therefore what their key personality traits are. Although people do see the shoe as different colors, several experts told Reuters that this depends on the lighting conditions and how the brain corrects for these conditions. They said there is no scientific evidence to support claims of brain hemispheric dominance and a link to personality.

Shared over 20,000 times, the posts (here , here) showing the shoe have captions such as “If the right brain is dominant you see pink and white. If the left brain is dominant you see green and gray (sic) […] The left brain is analytical, numerical, logical, scientific, systematic thinking. The right brain is about creativity, music, art, subconscious mind, multi-tasking skill, synthetic thinking.”

Dr Bevil Conway from the U.S. National Institutes of Health’s National Eye Institute (here) told Reuters via email that there is “no scientific evidence” to support the claims in the social media post.

These claims have been widely debunked by many scientific articles and studies, as seen here , here , here , here , here and here and here .

The same photo went viral in 2019 when it was shared by celebrities Lizzo (here) and Will Smith (here). A similar picture of a dress which some people saw as white and gold and some as blue and black, was shared widely in 2015 (here).

WHY DO PEOPLE SEE DIFFERENT COLORS?

People may see the colours differently depending on the lighting and how the brain corrects for these conditions, Kara Federmeier, a professor in the Department of Psychology and the Program in Neuroscience at the University of Illinois (here), told Reuters via email.

“To accurately perceive color across different lighting conditions, the brain needs to correct for those conditions,” she said. “So, when viewing a photograph like this, the brain tries to determine what those lighting conditions might be, and here it isn’t clear (notice that in many of these ambiguous color photos, the object – dress, shoe – fills most of the space, so there aren’t many clues about the context). So, depending on differences in the presentation of the photo itself (what device it is on, etc.), the viewing angle, and differences in individual people’s visual systems in terms of what the brain thinks might be likely, people will perceive different things.”

Conway concurs that the different way people see the sneakers depends on the assumptions people make about the lighting conditions and how their brains color-correct the light: “Different lights vary in the amount of different wavelengths that they have. The brain has to figure out the wavelength composition so that it can color-correct the light that enters the eye, otherwise a given object would appear blue outdoors and orange indoors. The way the brain does this color correcting is not completely known, but these images show that different people use somewhat different strategies.”

He says one theory is that the way people’s brains color-correct the light depends on how much time people spend under different lights, for example if they spend more time outside in the day or the night (here , here).

LEFT OR RIGHT BRAIN DOMINANCE

“What color people see is not determined by brain hemispheric dominance,” Dr Jeff Anderson (here), Associate Professor of Neuroradiology and Bioengineering at the University of Utah and founder of the Brain Network Lab (brainnetworklab.com/), told Reuters via email.

“There is very good evidence that individuals do not have a dominant hemisphere,” he said. “Which connections are stronger in the left and right hemisphere are determined on a connection by connection basis and not overall for a hemisphere.”

Federmeier agrees that this color perception has nothing to do with the two hemispheres of the brain: “The hemispheres each receive information about half of whatever you are looking at. When looking straight ahead, for example, everything on the right side of the screen gets sent initially to the left hemisphere and vice versa. The visual system of both hemispheres has to solve the color problem, and they both do it a similar way. If there were hemispheric differences in color perception, that would make one HALF of a photo look different than the other because, again, you always need both hemispheres to be able to cover the whole visual field.”

PERSONALITY TRAITS

Anderson says that the idea that hemispheric dominance controls personality traits is “categorically false”. He said that this idea “flies in the face of countless studies of brain function using brain imaging, analysis of brain lesions, and testing in patients who have one hemisphere temporarily inactivated by medications.”

He explained that experiments are performed every day on patients that have large inactive sections of one hemisphere because of a stroke or tumor: “The symptoms that we see correspond to known differences between the hemispheres (language tends to be left-hemispheric, attention tends to be right hemispheric, motor and sensory control for the opposite side of the body is in each hemisphere). Changes in personality that occur as a result of damage to one hemisphere do not even slightly fit a picture that proposes that the left hemisphere is more responsible for logic and reasoning while the right hemisphere processes emotive and creative reasoning.”

Regarding the alleged link to personality traits Federmeier explains that both hemispheres of the brain contribute to nearly all tasks, receiving half of the information. She says there are “hemispheric biases” where one half of the brain does a certain kind of process better or differently but she says “these biases are pretty similar across people and they don’t even apply to whole tasks but instead to how a task is done and they certainly don’t apply uniformly to personality, which itself isn’t even a single thing.”

VERDICT

False. Although people see the image in different colors, this is dependent on how the brain color-corrects the light. There is no evidence that people have dominant brain hemispheres and experts told Reuters that the idea that personality is controlled by this is “categorically false”.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .