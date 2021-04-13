Fact Check-Deadly ‘snow snakes’ are not real

“Snow snakes,” described in social media posts as deadly reptiles that come out in cold weather and whose bites cause victims’ blood to freeze, are not real. All snakes are dormant in cold weather, and the purported image of the “snow snake” in the posts appears to be a rubber or plastic toy.

Posts making this claim can be found here and here .

One post says that the snake “has bitten 3 people in the state of Ohio and one in Pennsylvania,” that it “comes out in the cold weather” and that “there is no cure for it's [sic] bite,” which it claims causes a person’s blood to freeze (here).

The “snow snake” or anything resembling it cannot be found on Cleveland.com’s list of snake species in Ohio (here) or on Penn Live’s list of snake species in Pennsylvania (here). According to these lists, there are three types of venomous snakes found in Ohio and Pennsylvania: the Northern copperhead, the timber rattlesnake and the Eastern massasauga.

In addition, there is no “snow snake” listed in Reptiles Magazine’s extensive catalog of snake species around the world (here).

The posts’ claim that the “snow snake” comes out in cold weather further indicates that this species is not real. As explained here by the Encyclopedia Britannica, reptiles, including all snakes, go into brumation, a state similar to hibernation in mammals, during periods of low temperature.

But unlike hibernating mammals, which experience” long, sustained periods of inactivity, brumating reptiles stir occasionally to drink water; however, they may go without food for several months. During this period, most reptiles go underground for greater warmth.

Provided by National Park Service, further reading on brumation and hibernation is available here .

While it is true that all-white snakes exist, it is typically due to albinism, a genetic mutation that prevents melanin production in the cells (here). The snake shown in the posts, however, appears to be a toy.

The “snow snake” urban legend has been circulating online since at least 2014, when Snopes produced a fact-check article debunking it here .

VERDICT

False. The “snow snake” is not a real species.

